THE whole country was taken by surprise at the diagnosis the King received from his medical team.
Since then we have been bombarded by the media as to what type of cancer he has and what treatment he will receive - all speculation and supposition by so-called experts otherwise known as newsreaders.
For goodness sake leave the poor man alone in the care of the doctors and most of all the love of his family.
TJ Ryder, Acomb, York
