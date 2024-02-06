Since then we have been bombarded by the media as to what type of cancer he has and what treatment he will receive - all speculation and supposition by so-called experts otherwise known as newsreaders.

For goodness sake leave the poor man alone in the care of the doctors and most of all the love of his family.

That will be far better for him than listening to people who just want to make headlines for themselves.

TJ Ryder, Acomb, York