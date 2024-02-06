Leading figures in York have wished King Charles a fast recovery after the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.
Buckingham Palace revealed on Monday (February 5) that the King had been diagnosed with a form of cancer - not prostate cancer - which was discovered while the King was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate.
Cllr Claire Douglas, leader of City of York Council, said: “I’m sorry to learn of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.
“I’m sure he is in the best hands possible and hope his treatment is successful so he can return to full health and public duties as soon as possible.”
Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, said: “Like all who receive a diagnosis, King Charles will have very best of care on his cancer journey, and I trust that he will make good progress over this period.
“We can be so grateful for the brilliant health staff who do everything they can to help us get through these difficult times.
"I wish him well and a speedy recovery.”
Press readers share best wishes to King Charles
Press readers shared their best wishes to King Charles on our website and social media pages.
Dave Fredericks said: “Your Majesty, I wish you nothing but my sincerest best wishes as you fight your diagnosis.”
Rebecca Shillingford said: “Wishing you a speedy recovery sir.
“With all the love and prayers from your people may you soon be fit and well.
“We all love and respect you, your Queen and your family. You are the rock in our society.”
Michele Pilgrim added: “Best wishes for a swift recovery.”
The King is facing regular treatment for cancer after his shock diagnosis was uncovered during his recent hospital stay for a procedure on an enlarged prostate.
Charles, 75, who has postponed all his public duties, returned to London from Sandringham on Monday and has already begun his medical care as an outpatient under the supervision of his specialist team of doctors.
PM left 'shocked and sad' by news
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was left “shocked and sad” when he was told about the King’s cancer diagnosis.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “All our thoughts are with him and his family.
“Thankfully, this has been caught early.”
He said that everyone will be hoping the King “gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery”.
