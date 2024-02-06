The King's diagnosis comes following his recent hospital visit for an enlarged prostate, although the palace says he does not have prostate cancer.

Confirming the news, Buckingham Palace said: "During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Buckingham Palace explained Charles chose to share the news to “assist public understanding” for those around the world affected by the disease.

Many medical professionals from different groups have commended the King’s sincerity.

RECOMMENDED READING

Dr Jay Verma, president of the GP section at the Royal Society of Medicine, thanked Charles for using his “unique position” to highlight how cancer can affect anyone.

He said: “We wish His Majesty a speedy recovery and success in his treatment for cancer.

“We have made leaps and bounds in our cancer treatment and survival rates, and the earlier a problem is diagnosed, the more options there are for treatment.”

He continued: “We would also like to thank His Majesty for using his unique position in highlighting how cancer is indiscriminate in who it affects and that there should be no shame or embarrassment in coming forward to seek help and advice.

"It is vital you make an appointment. It could save your life"





“The NHS has a system of cancer screenings and if you receive a communication saying you are due for an appointment, it is vital you make an appointment. It could save your life.

“If you have any symptoms which cause you concern, you should get in contact with your GP practice.

“Please don’t be shy – the more information we have the better to help – hopefully – rule out cancer or, if not, put you on the most suitable treatment pathway.”

Professor Pat Price, founder of the Catch Up With Cancer campaign, similarly praised Charles’ honesty, saying: “The King’s openness about his battle with cancer is a powerful reminder that one in two of us may face cancer at some point in our lives.”

February 4 was World Cancer Day, which aims to raise awareness about cancer and was marked on the royal household’s social media.