The news was confirmed by Buckingham Palace, sharing that the King would postpone public duties but "remains wholly positive about his treatment."

The King's cancer diagnosis follows his recent hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate, although the palace says he does not have prostate cancer.

Buckingham Palace shared in a statement: "His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Who are King Charles III's medical team?





King Charles has two main medical leads, Michael Dixon and Ranan Dasgupta.

Michael Dixon

Since 2022, Michael Dixon has been head of the Royal Medical Household and previously held the roles of a practising GP, a fellow of the Royal College of GPs, a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians; former chair of NHS Alliance; and the chair of the College of Medicine.

Dixon was made an OBE for his services however, some reports suggest that his appointment as head received criticism due to his championing of alternative medicines such as faith healing and herbalism.

At the time of his appointment, a statement from Buckingham Palace, which was reported by the Daily Mail read: "Dr Dixon does not believe homeopathy can cure cancer.

“His position is that complementary therapies can sit alongside conventional treatments, provided they are safe, appropriate and evidence-based.”

In October 2023, Dixon helped develop a health initiative by the Prince’s Foundation which promoted playing the bagpipes to improve certain lung conditions and breathing difficulties.

It has been reported that although he is head of the Royal Medical Household, he is not the King’s physician.

Ranan Dasgupta

Cambridge University graduate Ranan Dasgupta was the King’s Serjeant Surgeon when he received treatment for an enlarged prostate in January 2024.

The urological surgeon specialises in specific forms of treatment for an enlarged prostate and is based at the London Clinic.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Dasgupta was appointed to the Royal Medical Household in March last year.

According to the London Clinic’s website, he has interests in comprehensive treatments for prostatic enlargement, renal stone management and prevention, neuropathic voiding conditions, and urothelial malignancy.