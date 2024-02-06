A partnership between Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT) and local developer Gateway Developments has submitted a planning application for 114 much needed affordable homes off Sim Balk Lane, not far from York College.

The proposal includes a range of 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom homes within landscaped grounds. Around 60 per cent of the homes would be for social rent with JRHT, with the remaining 40 per cent being shared ownership where buyers purchase a share in a home with the remaining share rented from JRHT.

Of the total, 14 of the homes would be accessible bungalows and designed to meet a range of needs for those living with disabilities.

The proposals also include several areas of open green space for residents to enjoy and to promote biodiversity. The site is accessed from Sim Balk Lane and is near to the Askham Bar Park & Ride as well as bus routes and cycle-paths towards the city centre. The site is also close to the Askham Bar Tesco.

The proposal from JRHT and Gateway Developments would help contribute to York’s long-term and significant shortfall in affordable housing delivery. City of York Council has an identified need for 592 affordable dwellings per year and only around 130 per year have been delivered over the last five years.

City of York Council’s housing register shows 1,286 households were waiting for a home in 2023. Some of these people require an accessibly designed home and existing stock can be limited in availability, require costly adaptations, or does not meet modern design requirements.

A community consultation took place ahead of planning submission including a community drop-in event at York College. Over 70 per cent of respondents at the drop-in event agreed that new affordable housing is required locally, with further comments received on design and location.

An aerial view of the proposed site off Sim Balk Lane in York (Image: Supplied)

David Boyes-Watson, deputy director, development and asset management at Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust said: “This site on Sim Balk Lane can help deliver vitally needed affordable and accessible homes for local residents. With a significant shortfall of affordable housing and many struggling to access specially equipped and purpose-built accessible accommodation locally, our proposal will help to meet this growing need.”

A representative from Gateway Developments said: “This proposal represents a significant commitment to deliver on the established city-wide need for affordable homes in an ideal location near to sustainable travel options and community facilities.

“The proposal has been carefully designed with new areas of public open space and landscaping. We hope City of York Council will welcome the many benefits of this proposal”.

A planning application for new homes at Sim Balk Lane has been submitted to City of York Council and a decision is expected later this year.