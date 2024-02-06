The county’s police say the incident happened in St Mary’s Walk, Thirsk at about 6pm on Saturday (February 3).

The owners of the property were at home when they heard a noise and disturbed someone before entry to the property had taken place. However, during the incident a window had been smashed.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward or anyone who recalls any suspicious activity in the St. Mary’s Walk, Long Street or Green Lane West areas of Thirsk.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email dave.hunton1@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for Dave Hunton.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240020822 when passing on information.

T/DC Hunton said: "I urge residents to remain vigilant and review home security if necessary.

“It is a reminder at this time of year that people sometimes use the cover of darkness to commit offences. If possible, make sure security lights are working. If you are not in your properties, consider leaving lights on, using timers and notifying neighbours to check on your home."