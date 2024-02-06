THIS was the state of a car windscreen when police stopped a driver in North Yorkshire.
The county’s police say a driver has been banned from using a vehicle after they were stopped near Thirsk on Sunday (February 4).
Sgt Paul Cording said: “‘I was only going around the corner’ was the response the driver of this vehicle gave my colleague when they were stopped near Thirsk on Sunday!
“They were issued with a Traffic Offence Report and an immediate prohibition placed on the vehicle.”
