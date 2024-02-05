The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun a schedule of regular treatments, and while he has postponed public duties he “remains wholly positive about his treatment”, Buckingham Palace said.

The diagnosis comes after the 75-year-old monarch was recently admitted to hospital because of an enlarged prostate, although the palace says he does not have prostate cancer.

In a briefing, the Palace said: “His Majesty has been treated for benign prostate enlargement. It was during this intervention that a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer. This second condition will now receive appropriate treatment.

“No further details are being shared at this stage, but His Majesty is receiving expert care and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

