The British throne has passed hands many times over the centuries, occurring most recently upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.
The person who the title of King or Queen passes onto is determined by something called the line of succession.
The throne passed to the Queen’s eldest son King Charles III when he was acceded on September 8, 2022, ahead of his coronation on May 6, 2023.
Who will succeed King Charles III?
King Charles III will be succeeded by his eldest son, William, the Prince of Wales with this seeing the whole line of succession brought forward by one.
See the line of succession in the UK
Prince William would be followed by his eldest son Prince George, his daughter Princess Charlotte and his youngest son Prince Louis.
The throne would then move onto the Sussex's with Prince Harry and his two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet being in line.
- Prince William
- Prince George
- Princess Charlotte
- Prince Louis
- Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
- Prince Archie
- Princess Lilibet
- Prince Andrew, Duke of York.
A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024
📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb
When was King Charles's coronation?
King Charles's coronation took place in Central London on May 6, 2023.
The day was declared a bank holiday with thousands of people turning up in the capital to mark the event.
This came after the King acceded to the throne on September 8, 2022, upon the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.
When did the Queen pass away?
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 in the family’s Scottish estate of Balmoral on September 8, 2022.
She was the longest-serving monarch in British history, spending 70 years on the throne and marking her Platinum Jubilee just months before her passing.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article