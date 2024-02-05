The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun a schedule of regular treatments, and while he has postponed public duties he “remains wholly positive about his treatment”, Buckingham Palace said.

The diagnosis comes after the 75-year-old monarch was recently admitted to hospital because of an enlarged prostate, although the palace says he does not have prostate cancer.

Charles was last in York on April 6, 2023, for the Royal Maundy service.

At the service, the monarch distributed commemorative coins to 74 men and 74 women who have made a difference to their communities.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster (Image: PA)

This number of 74 represented the age of the monarch at the time.

Thousands of people lined the streets in York to welcome the King to the city.

After the service inside the Minster, King Charles and Queen Camilla interacted with the crowd outside while making their way to the York Minster Refectory to officially open the restaurant.

The day before the visit (April 5) the royal couple made a surprise visit to Malton.

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, and Tom Naylor-Leyland, in Malton (Image: PA)

Their arrival came as a shock to many in the town – with the news only made official upon the royal couple’s arrival.

Despite this, rumours had been circulating earlier in the week – so locals were quick to decorate shop fronts and paint fences, ensuring the town was looking at its best for the visit.

This was Charles’ first visit to Malton since being made King following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Crowds braved the rain and lined either side of Yorkersgate in the town, which remained closed throughout the day.

The royals arrived to cheers as they passed the crowd.

Charles and Camilla met traders in Talbot Yard and representatives from several organisations after at York House.

The King was last in North Yorkshire on June 12, 2023, during a visit to Pickering.

King Charles on board the Flying Scotsman in Pickering (Image: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire)

His visit marked the 100th anniversary of the Flying Scotsman and the 50th anniversary of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

The Royal Train was pulled into Pickering Heritage Railway Station by the famous locomotive.

At the station the King took the opportunity to climb on board the footplate of the Flying Scotsman and, despite wearing a light-coloured suit, accepted an invitation to step on to the train’s footplate and see how the engine works.

Afterwards, Charles left the station to walk along Market Place and met with many in the crowd including the owner of Pickering Antiques Mark Witherington.

Mark gifted the King a late 1940s/50s photograph of Charles as a boy with his sister Princess Anne, their mother the late Queen Elizabeth and a pet dog.

Mark said the King remembered the photograph being taken and even remembered the name of the dog.

“It was very nice to meet him – it’s not everyday you meet the King,” he said.