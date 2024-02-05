The incident happened at Brompton Hall School between 2am and 3am today (Monday, February 5).

“An unknown offender entered the school by breaking a window and caused a significant amount of damage to the property and stole a petrol go-cart,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

“We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to email Paul.O'Neill@Northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two, and ask for Paul O'Neill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240021631 when passing information.

Brompton Hall is a specialist school for children and young people aged seven to 16 with social, emotional and mental health difficulties.

A notice on the school’s website said it was closed today due to “unforeseen circumstance”.