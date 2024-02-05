North Yorkshire Police is appealing for members of the public who came to the aid of a man and child in a York car park to come forward.

A police spokesman said: "At around 5.20pm on Tuesday, January 30 a 10-month-old baby girl became ill in the Aldi car park at Monks Cross in Kathryn Avenue in York.

"The man who was in a grey Skoda was administering first aid to the baby and several members of the public came to his aid until the ambulance service arrived."

Police are now appealing for anyone who came to the man’s assistance or who witnessed the incident in the car park, to get in touch if they have not already spoken to the police.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police, press option 4 and pass information to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 12240019557.