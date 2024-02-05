A TEENAGER arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a nationwide police search has appeared in court today.
Jack Crawley, 19, was detained in the Bristol area yesterday and remanded in custody following an incident near Acaster Malbis in York on Friday, January 5.
Read next:
- Wanted man arrested in York
- Work underway on £42 million new development in North Yorkshire village
- Dog falls 30ft in North Yorkshire - emergency crews called in
He was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in public, and appeared at York Magistrates' Court today.
Crawley was remanded to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, March 5.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article