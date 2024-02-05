A TEENAGER arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a nationwide police search has appeared in court today.

Jack Crawley, 19, was detained in the Bristol area yesterday and remanded in custody following an incident near Acaster Malbis in York on Friday, January 5. 

He was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in public, and appeared at York Magistrates' Court today.

Crawley was remanded to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, March 5.