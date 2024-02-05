The inscribed stone slab is being gifted from York to New York.

It was designed by stonemason Richard Bossons who was responsible for creating York Minster’s statue of Queen Elizabeth II.

Links between the cities date back to 1664 when New York was named.

In 1924 New York presented York with a bronze plaque which is currently housed in the York Guildhall.

The new ledger stone marks 100 years since that gift.

A dinner was held at the York Minster Refectory to mark the stone being handed over.

It was attended by senior representatives from York Minster, the Lord Mayor of York, West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce and St George’s Society of New York.

The stone was unveiled by the Duke of Gloucester, patron of the St George’s Society New York, on July 11 last year.

It will be formally unveiled during a special evensong and civic reception at the Church of St Thomas in New York on May 5.

York Minster shares a close relationship with St Thomas’ Church through its liturgy and music.

Dominic Barrington, the Dean of York, said: “We’re extremely excited that we’ve reached the next step in the programme of celebration marking the centenary of this historic moment as we look to further develop connections between the two cities.”

The West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce will be visiting New York as part of a wider trade mission to highlight the many tourism, business, travel, and education and skills opportunities that North Yorkshire has to offer.

James Mason, chief executive of West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said the visit will “open up” new trade relationships with the USA.

“As a collective group of North Yorkshire representatives across many sectors it will enable us to shine a light on the region for people to think about visiting, studying and travelling to North Yorkshire whether for business or pleasure,” he said.

All organisations cover their own costs for the trip, Mr Mason added.

Sarah Czarnecki, president of York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The visit to unveil the stone in May presents a fantastic opportunity for York Minster, the chamber of commerce and our partners to represent York, Yorkshire and Britain and will be a fitting tribute to mark this historic landmark occasion.”

Mark Aiston, second vice president of St George’s Society of New York and owner of Aiston Fine Art Services, is sponsoring the shipment of the stone.

He said he is “thrilled to be part of such an important project”.