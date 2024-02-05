VANDALS have targeted a car close to a school in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened between 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday, January 30 and 3pm and 4pm on Wednesday, January 31 in Highfield Road near St Mary's RC Primary school in Malton.
Read next:
- Burglars strike in North Yorkshire village
-
- Work underway on £42 million new development in North Yorkshire village
- Wanted man arrested in York
A police spokesman said: "Damage was caused to the victim’s blue car with something consistent with a sharp object.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation call 101 If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240018938.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article