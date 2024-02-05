North Yorkshire Police say it happened between 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday, January 30 and 3pm and 4pm on Wednesday, January 31 in Highfield Road near St Mary's RC Primary school in Malton.

A police spokesman said: "Damage was caused to the victim’s blue car with something consistent with a sharp object.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation call 101 If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240018938.