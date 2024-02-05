North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a commercial burglary that happened in Long Marston in Wetherby Road at approximately 10.35pm on Sunday, February 4 and involved a group of unknown offenders breaking into a commercial property.

A North Yorkshire police spokesman said: "The suspects took a large quantity of football sportswear from the premises.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about anyone seen acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the offence.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email lily.clennett@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lily Clennett."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240021579.