Avant Homes North Yorkshire, which launched a year ago, is building new homes in Sherburn-in-Elmet near Tadcaster.

Called Bishop’s Quarter and located off Hodgson's Lane, the 18-acre development will comprise a mix of three, four and five-bedroom family homes.

The housebuilder has announced it has sold 15 properties off plan ahead of work starting on site.

Bishop’s Quarter features 14 of Avant Homes’ house types. Prices range from £289,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached property to £549,995 for a five-bedroom detached home.

Of the 150 homes being built, 40 per cent have been designated as 'affordable housing'.

Avant Homes has also committed to a community contribution of around £625,000 to support local highways, infrastructure, a waste and recycling contribution and a travel plan.

A three-bedroom detached Cadeby showhome is due to open in April with the first homes set to be ready for occupation in Summer 2024.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire managing director, Matt Oldfield, said: “We always knew Bishop’s Quarter would prove to be extremely popular. Sherburn-in-Elmet is a great place to live with both excellent amenities and straightforward access to Selby, Tadcaster, Leeds and York.

“This is demonstrated by us selling 15 multi-tenure homes off plan before work has started on site, and by the significant number of interested prospective buyers who have been in touch with us.

“Bishop’s Quarter will be another great example of us delivering on our promises of providing quality new homes for everyone and creating vibrant communities wherever we build.”