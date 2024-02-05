Traders from the area descended on London for the North Yorkshire Food Day.

Mr Sunak spoke to exhibitors about their businesses.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Kevin Hollinrake MP with traders at the event (Image: Supplied)

Those there included representatives from Brew York, Ainsty Ales Brewery and Taproom, Malton-based patisserie Florian Poirot, Spirit of Harrogate and Whitby Distillery.

The event was hosted by Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake.

Good to support @brewyorkbeer in Parliament today, showcasing 'A Taste of North Yorkshire' alongside MPs from the region. Another great #York business story. pic.twitter.com/yvOPdLxgAj — 💙Rachael Maskell MP (@RachaelMaskell) January 31, 2024

It was attended by experts from the departments of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Business and Trade, MPs, ministers and shadow ministers, staff from the Commons and Lords and regional representatives from Yorkshire.

Read next:

Mr Hollinrake said a “culinary renaissance” is taking place across North Yorkshire despite the challenges facing the hospitality industry after the pandemic.

“North Yorkshire's small businesses have proved as resilient as Yorkshire folk always are,” he said.

“The significance of supporting local business cannot be overstated, fostering a sense of community and preserving the unique character of North Yorkshire's towns and villages.

“By choosing to dine, sip, and shop locally, we contribute to the vibrancy of our high streets and the sustainability of our small businesses here in North Yorkshire.”

The Conservative MP said he hopes to host a similar event next year.