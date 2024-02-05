The stores next to the petrol stations in Boroughbridge Road and Kirk Hammerton, off York Road, have changed hands from the Co-op and are now ASDA Express stores.

They stock up to 3,000 branded and ASDA’s own products to suit a broad range of customer needs.

This month (February) the retailer will be opening 110 Asda Express stores as it sets its sights on reaching 1,000 UK stores in total for the first time.

The stores in Boroughbridge Road and Kirk Hammerton that have changed hands to Asda (Image: Google)

It will convert 109 former convenience stores UK-wide acquired from the Co-op and EG Group to Asda Express as it taps into the £40 billion market.

Andy Perry, Asda’s vice president of convenience, said the new stores are part of Asda’s strategy to become the “number two player” in UK grocery.

Sainsburys currently holds that spot behind Tesco at number one.

“Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery,” Mr Perry said.

“February is a transformational month for programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.

“The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”