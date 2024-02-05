SNOW is forecast for York this week, and the Met Office has issued two days of weather warnings.
On Thursday and Friday (February 8 and 9), yellow warnings for snow have been issued for York by the Met Office.
The warnings cover the north of England, and span an area as far south as Worcester and Peterborough.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "A period of snowfall could bring some disruption.
"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.
"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.
"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel."
Temperatures on both Thursday and Friday are expected to cool and reach peaks of 5°C and drop below zero in intervals.
