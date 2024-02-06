The new bridge over the River Rye, near Nunnington, is the outcome of a joint effort between the Howardian Hills National Landscape, the Ryevitalise Landscape Partnership and the North Yorkshire Council Countryside Access team. It was supported by grants from the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said: “We have some of the most spectacular landscapes in the world which are home to incredible wildlife and treasured by the public.

“At the Howardian Hills I saw first-hand the positive impact that government funding has had, with greatly improved access to this cherished landscape. We are committed to removing barriers to access and realising our ambitions for everyone to be a 15-minute walk from green space or water.”

Manager of the Howardian Hills National Landscape, Ellie Hook, added: "The Howardian Hills, designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) in 1987 and renamed as a National Landscape in 2023, is a unique and captivating mosaic of well-wooded rolling countryside, patchwork of arable and pasture fields, scenic villages and historic country houses surrounded by classic park lands. The Howardian Hills Partnership was delighted to show Steve this collaborative project to improve public access along this popular walking route and to have the chance to discuss the importance of nature to people’s health and wellbeing.”

Vice Chair of the Howardian Hills Partnership, Councillor George Jabbour, said: “We are extremely proud that this local project has been recognised by the Secretary of State as a model of an excellent initiative to enhance public access during his first visit to a National Landscape since his appointment and since the Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty became National Landscapes.

“As the area that I represent on North Yorkshire Council includes a National Park and a National Landscape, I know how important it is to make it easier for more people to come and enjoy our captivating scenery. I also used this opportunity to highlight the innumerable potential advantages of the possible designation of a new Yorkshire Wolds National Landscape.”