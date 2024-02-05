Bradley Hunter, from Tadcaster, is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of proportionate build with mousey coloured hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has links to Tadcaster, Church Fenton and Sherburn in Elmet.

They are asking anyone who has seen him or has information of his whereabouts to come forward.

If you see him, or have any info, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12240009175.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.