Shuffle With Sam will be run by Samantha Cook, an experienced shuffler who’s been performing the dance since the Covid 19 pandemic.

Sam has danced all over the UK at events and has been a sensation on TikTok.

She is also a dancer and part of the admin team for the UK Shuffle Team.

The Melbourne shuffle is a rave dance that developed in the 1980s.

Typically performed to electronic music, the dance originated in the Melbourne rave scene and was popular in the late 1980s and 1990s but has become a global phenomenon since the pandemic.

Shuffle Dance consists of a few basic steps complimented by whatever variations the dancer would like to include. The Running Man, first introduced by Bobby Brown, and the T step, a sideways motion created with the ball and heel of one foot are two basic steps. Hip Hop plays a major influence in Shuffling Dance. The Charleston step is also included. First made popular with Ragtime music from the 1920’s prohibition era.

The lessons will be held at newly furnished Be Amazing Studios at Malton Enterprise Park every Saturday morning starting at the beginning of half term on Saturday, February 10 to 11am.

Suitable for five to 12 year olds, pupils will start on the first session learning basic foundation shuffle moves moving on to choreography.

Children will need to wear comfortable clothing and must wear trainers. This is open to all children regardless of gender. The cost is £7 per child and lessons will also run in the school holidays.

The studio has heating, lighting, toilet facilities and kitchen facilities plus plenty of parking.

Sam said: “Lessons are filling up quickly and I’m so excited to give back my talents to a younger generation to enjoy.”

Sam’s fiancé, local presenter and DJ Ryan Swain who’s fully backing and endorsing Sam's school, said: “I couldn't be prouder be any prouder of my incredibly talented and gorgeous fiancée Sam, following her heart and starting her Shuffle Dance School teaching children of all ages her craft.

"She’s worked so hard for this. Straight from the heart from the beat to their feet. This is just what the local area needs for the younger generation to be involved in.”

For more information and to book online go to www.bookwhen.com/shufflewithsam Video of Sam shuffling https://www.facebook.com/share/v/PAToiF6QSeH32xpC/?mibextid=WC7FNe Instagram: @everydaysamsshufflin Email: shufflewithsam@gmail.com