North Yorkshire Police say that Godfrey, 71, was last seen at 8am on Saturday (February 3) at an address in High Street, Goldthorpe.

Read next:

He is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of a slim build and with short grey hair and grey stubble. He usually wears black sunglasses regardless of the weather, and walks with a slight limp.

A police spokesman said: "Godfrey is known to frequent Rotherham and Doncaster, and he also has links to Scarborough and North Yorkshire.

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Godrey's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

"Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

"If you see Godfrey, please don’t approach him but instead call 999 and report it to our officers.

"If you have any general information about Godfrey’s whereabouts you can report it via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.

"Please quote incident number 9 of February 4 when you get in touch."