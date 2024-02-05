North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.31pm yesterday (February 4) to Sheepfoot Hill in Malton.

A service spokesman said: “A crew from Malton responded to a report of a dog that had become trapped in a garden.

“The dog had fallen approximately 30ft onto the roof of some outbuildings before then falling into the garden area of an empty building.

“Crews gained access to the dog and reunited it with its owner.”