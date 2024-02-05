A WANTED man has been arrested in York.
North Yorkshire Police say that last night (February 4) York local inner and outer neighbourhood policing teams working together carried out an operation in Marygate, following information from the community about an increase in crime in the area.
A police spokesman said: “This operation resulted in the arrest of a wanted man. Thanks to community collaboration, positive results are possible.
“Your safety is our priority, and by working together we are making our community a safer place.
“We are committed to ongoing collaboration, and we'll keep working together, supporting each other to ensure a safer future.”
