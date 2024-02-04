The county’s police say they were called on Saturday (February 3) to a commercial premise in Huntriss Row at 8.15pm and officers on patrol round the corner, we were there within minutes of the call.

A 35-year-old Scarborough man and a 41-year-old woman were found inside and were swiftly arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Acting Police Sergeant Holly Hornsby said: "Our Neighbourhood team were on patrol in the town following earlier reports of anti-social behaviour, so we had officers in the right place at the right time. I would like to thank the person who called us to report the burglary.

“Were you in the area of Huntriss Row from 8pm onwards? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously?

“Do you have any information which could assist with the investigation? Please call us on 101 quoting reference 12240020884.”

You can also provide anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.