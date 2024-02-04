North Yorkshire Police say officers in St Thomas Street in Scarborough working with anti-theft group members and the CCTV operators today (February 4) carried out an arrest.

Just before 4.20pm police stopped a vehicle which had been linked to a shop theft.

One of the occupants, a 38-year-old Scarborough woman was arrested on suspicion of theft. One of the other occupants was reported for not wearing a seatbelt.

PC Daniel Barber from Scarborough's Response Team said: "We have made an arrest today after some good team work between the retailers in town and the CCTV operators. We are proactively working together to make Scarborough a safer place to live and work.

“If you have information, about shoplifting in Scarborough, or any other criminal activity, you can anonymously report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”