The man ‘exposed his genitals’ to the woman – who was on her own – in the Nunnery Lane car park at about 6.30pm on Friday.

Police say the woman was left ‘extremely shaken’ and have described it as a ‘concerning’ incident.

Now they have appealed for anyone with information about who the man is to come forward – including a second man who was with him at the time.

The Nunnery Lane car park, where the incident happened on Friday night (Image: Google Street View)

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “This incident has left the victim extremely shaken and …worried about leaving her car after it occurred.

“If you know who is responsible for this offence, including if you are the other man who was present during the crime taking place, please contact officers with information.”

The suspect is described as white, about 5ft 10ins, with blonde hair. He was wearing a hoodie up over his face, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

“The victim was also able to provide a detailed description of the other man who was present at the time of the offence,” the police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12240020263.

“If you would like to provide information anonymously, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111,” the spokesperson said.