EMERGENCY services were called after a car flipped onto its roof in Askham Richard.
No other cars were involved in the incident at 8.43 this morning.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “No people were trapped or injured although (the) car ended up on its roof.
“Crews made the scene safe.”
