That’s the message today from police to missing Middlesbrough woman Annie Dryden on the one month anniversary of her disappearance.

Annie, 20, was last seen at Battersby on the edge of the North York Moors, where she got off a train from Middlesbrough at 2.38pm on Thursday January 4.

Police and mountain rescue teams mounted extensive searches for her on the moors, and asked walkers to keep a look-out for her.

Annie Dryden at James Cook railway station in Middlesbrough. She took a train from Middlesbrough to Battersby, where she was last seen on the afternoon of January 4 (Image: Cleveland Police)

Since then, appeals for information have been shared as far away as South London. But there have still been no sightings of her.

Speaking today a month after she was last seen, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “On this anniversary, ourselves and Annie’s family want to ask Annie to get in touch with someone and let us know she is ok.

“Annie’s family continue to receive so many messages from people who hope she is safe and well. They want to remind her just how loved she is.”

Annie Dryden (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

The spokesperson added: “We continue to urge anyone who believes they have seen Annie to contact us with information.

“This can be done by calling 101 or 999 if you know her immediate whereabouts.

“The charity Missing People can also be contacted by calling or texting 116 000.”

Annie is described as slim and about 5ft 10in tall.

She has dark hair with a distinctive blonde fringe and a scar above her top lip.

Annie was carrying a green and black backpack when she was last seen.