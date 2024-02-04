A week ago on Saturday, as Edinburgh Arms publicans Dave and Lorraine Clark were closing up for the night, a thief stole the whole day’s takings – as well as Dave’s phone.

“They were heartbroken!” said regular Malcolm McCafferty. “This is their livelihood.

“This is a community pub, not a city centre boozer. Dave and Lorraine do a lot for the local community – for charity, for children, for elderly people. They really, really didn’t deserve this.”

Edinburgh Arms regulars Malcolm McCafferty and Tracey Godfrey in the York pub (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Regulars decided they had to do something to show their support.

So while Malcolm, a well-known local musician, set about organising this afternoon’s fundraising gig, Tracey Godfrey set up a GoFundMe page.

She posted a message to go with it.

“After a very busy day (on January 27), an opportunist thief walked into the Edinburgh Arms in York and stole the day’s takings,” she posted.

“The landlord and landlady Dave and Lorraine do a fantastic job in the community.

“They do a lot for various local charities, old people and the local music scene.

“After just getting back on an even keel after covid, this happens Let's show our appreciation and give something back for this lovely hardworking couple.”

The fundraising page has already raised £980.

And this afternoon’s gig looks set to raise a lot more.

It runs from 3pm to 7pm.

Two of Macolm’s bands – Up The Junction and The Young Ones – will be playing, and other local musicians will also be coming along to do a turn.

Phil Calvert of The Young Ones warming up on the drums for this afternoon's fundraising jam session at the Edinburgh Arms (Image: Stephen Lewis)

“It’s going to be a big jam session,” Malcolm said.

Locals have donated raffle prizes – and one regular will even be joining in by doing a stand-up monologue, Malcolm said.

“We just want to show our appreciation for Dave and Lorraine,” he said.

“So please come along.”

To donate to the GoFundMe page for the Edinburgh Arms, meanwhile, visit www.gofundme.com/f/theft-at-the-edinburgh-arms