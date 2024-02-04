ALL lanes of the A64 have now reopened following a three-car crash near the Designer Outlet this morning. 

It happened just before the A64 slip road onto the A19.

According to AA Roadwatch, three vehicles were involved in the crash near the Fulford Interchange at 11.49am. 

Emergency services rushed to the scene.

AA Roadwatch says all lanes have now been reopened, but traffic is still queuing.

Police were earlier today advising motorists to avoid the area and take a different route where possible.