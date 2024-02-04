ALL lanes of the A64 have now reopened following a three-car crash near the Designer Outlet this morning.
It happened just before the A64 slip road onto the A19.
According to AA Roadwatch, three vehicles were involved in the crash near the Fulford Interchange at 11.49am.
Emergency services rushed to the scene.
AA Roadwatch says all lanes have now been reopened, but traffic is still queuing.
Police were earlier today advising motorists to avoid the area and take a different route where possible.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article