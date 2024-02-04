A manhunt launched by detectives investigating an attempted murder near York has been called off after the man they were looking for was found.
Police revealed today that the 19-year-old wanted in connection with an incident in Acaster Malbis on January 5 had been located.
A police spokesperson said: “We are cancelling our appeal for a 19-year-old man we asked for help locating.
"The appeal followed the launch of an attempted murder investigation following an incident in Acaster Malbis, York on Friday, 5 January.
“Thank you to everyone who helped with our appeal.”
