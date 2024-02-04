The Maltings, in Tanner’s Moat, was put up for sale last July with an asking price of £1.5 million.

Announcing on Twitter that, after more than 30 years, he had decided it was time to call it a day, legendary landlord Shaun Collinge posted: “It’s with a heavy heart but after 31 years it’s time to let somebody else with a bit more energy and enthusiasm take the reins.”

Landlord Shaun Collinge photographed at The Maltings, Tanners Moat, York, in 2015 (Image: Newsquest)

Six months on the pub, hailed last year by CAMRA as ‘one of the best pubs in York’, is now listed on the website of Stephenson’s estate agency for offers in excess of £1.35 million - £150,000 less than the original asking price.

The listing reads: “A well established and renowned York city centre public house, under the same ownership for in excess of 30 years, located within a central location, close to York train station and city centre.

“Approximately 55 covers plus external terrace. Well-presented three bedroom manager's flat to the first floor.”

A pub was first established on the site in 1842.

Originally called the Railway Tavern (because it was near York's two railway stations) and later The Lendal Bridge Inn, it became The Maltings in 1992 when Shaun's mother-in-law Anita purchased the pub from Bass.

An extension was added in summer 2012.

The Maltings has won several awards over the years and was declared Cider Pub of the Year for 2023 by the York regional branch CAMRA.

At the time, York CAMRA chairman Chris Tregellis said: “Anyone who knows the pub scene in York knows the fantastic efforts Shaun has put in to make the Maltings one of the best pubs in York. Not only can you enjoy fantastic real ale but the real cider is also top quality and excellent.

“His support for local brewers is second to none and exemplifies what makes the Yorkshire beer scene so special.”