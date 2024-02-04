The first event , which forms part of a series of quarterly events, features former rugby star Tony Underwood as one of our key note speaker and Thomas Burton, Head of Apprenticeship delivery, Employer Engagement and Commercial Partnerships at York St John.

They will be joined by Mike Pennington, Business Development Manager at Made Smarter, who will giving some insight into how you can move into digital and use technology to streamline your business process and how Made Smarter can help.

READ MORE:

Steve Lowe at The Press said: “We are really pleased with the number signing up to attend this FREE event, tickets are limited due to the size of the venue and promises to be a great positive networking opportunity for businesses large and small.”

The date of the business networking event is Monday February 12 from 5pm to 7pm at York St John University.

Tickets are Free from Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/york-press-business-networking-in-partnership-with-york-st-john-university-tickets-793199831047