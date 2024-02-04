Howdens Joinery is the UK’s largest manufacturer and supplier of fitted kitchens, appliances and joinery products to trade professionals. Its depot in Ripon has taken the park’s biggest site. and stocks a range of products including integrated kitchens, kitchen appliances, doors and joinery, hardware, and flooring.

Agent for the park, Adam Crawfurd-Porter of Feather, Smailes and Scales (FSS) explains how the arrival of Howdens had provided a major boost.

“We were delighted to secure Howdens for this key location within the Ripon Business Park,” he said.

“Not only did they take up one of the biggest sites on the park, but they are also situated in a key position within the site and their arrival has been key to others also deciding that this is the place to be.

“The park is now more than 75% let, which means there are still opportunities for other businesses to join what is a truly modern, high-spec and well-equipped facility.”

Jonathan Lupton, Canalside Developments Director, said: “We opened the park last spring to provide much-needed industrial space for micro businesses and SMEs and have been delighted with the level and quality of businesses that we have attracted to date.”

“The arrival of Howdens was a huge boost for us as it justified our belief that the biggest and best from the world of business would want to come and make a home at the Canalside Business Park.

“There has been such a positive impact since they arrived on site, and we continue to receive interest from those who wish to join them.”

A spokesman for Howden Joinery, which was supported by property consultants Montagu Evans during the move, said: “Howden Joinery have had a trading presence in Ripon since early 2002 but it became apparent some time ago our existing premises was no longer suitable for our needs.”

“We searched for some time for the right property to which our depot could relocate and are very pleased to have opened at Canalside Business Park. We look forward to growing our local business from this new property.”

The 25,000 ft2. business park offers different sized units from 1,530ft2. to 6,120ft2. which, built to a modern specification, are ideal for manufacturing, retail and warehousing. For details contact Feather Smailes Scales on 01423-501211.