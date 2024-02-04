The singer/ songwriter, who shot to fame after representing the UK at Eurovision in 2022 with his song Space Man, has announced a concert at Bridlington Spa on August 27.

Since coming a close second to Ukrainian Kalush Stefania at Eurovision the star has been nominated for a Brit award and had a number 1 album, 'There’s Nothing But Space, Man’.

His eagerly awaited 2023 UK tour sold out in record time.

Tickets for his 7.30pm gig at Bridlington Spa go on sale here from 10am tomorrow, priced £45 plus booking fee.