Firefighters rushed to a home in Harrogate’s Regent Avenue last night following reports of an alarm going off – only to find it was an alarm clock.

They were called out at 7.27pm last night.

“A crew from Harrogate responded to a report of an alarm sounding in a residential property,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

“This was found to be a false alarm, the alarm that was sounding was that of an alarm clock."