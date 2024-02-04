Firefighters rushed to a home in Harrogate’s Regent Avenue last night following reports of an alarm going off – only to find it was an alarm clock.
They were called out at 7.27pm last night.
“A crew from Harrogate responded to a report of an alarm sounding in a residential property,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
“This was found to be a false alarm, the alarm that was sounding was that of an alarm clock."
