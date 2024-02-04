A TREE surgeon had to be rushed to hospital with suspected spinal injuries - after falling from the tree he was cutting back.
Emergency services were called to the scene, at Wilsill near Ripon, at 5.28pm last night.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and rescue said: “A crew from Ripon assisted ambulance personnel with the lifting of a patient from the open into an awaiting ambulance.
“A male tree surgeon aged in his 20s had fallen from a tree he was cutting.
“He was transported to hospital with suspected C spine injuries.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article