The Under-12s were treated to a free boxing and training session at the York Masters Boxing Club gym in Redeness Street this morning by the Salvation Army’s Charlie Malarkey.

He put them through their paces on a series of training exercises, before the youngsters gloved up and had a go with the punchbags.

Charlie already runs regular mixed and women-only adult boxing sessions each week at the Redeness Street gym.

Charlie Malarkey, left, puts the youngsters through their paces at Redeness Street (Image: Stephen Lewis)

But he wanted to give the youngsters from New Earswick a go.

And he said if they proved enthusiastic it might just become a regular thing.

Charlie said: “The weather’s not very good, so the pitch has been a bit rubbish for them, so they need an indoor space.

“I said I can do this training for them, and then if they want to make it a regular thing, then we will. Fitness training at Redeness Street (Image: Stephen Lewis)

“Rugby is seasonal and boxing’s all year round. We want to keep this momentum up, so when the rugby season finishes, we need them to keep doing something.”

The new Earswick All Blacks have a thriving junior wing, with teams at Under 12, Under 11, Under 9 and Under 6/7 levels.

Coach Simon Baynes said the boxing session was great exercise for the youngsters - but brought lots of other benefits too.

“It’s good exercise, it’s social, it’s interesting,” he said.

Charlie Malarkey, left, oversees a session on the punch bags at Redeness Street (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Claire Pidge, whose seven-year-old son Jack took part in the training session, said: "This is brilliant!”

Both Jack and her older son had been playing rugby since they were five, Claire said.

“But this is something a bit different.”

A workout with the punchbags at Redeness Street (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Leeanne Baynes, whose son Harry, 12, joined in the session, agreed.

“It is fantastic, a really good workout for him, training in a different way,” she said.

The All Blacks are always on the lookout for more youngsters keen to play rugby.

To find out more, contact Simon Baynes on 07876 211634 or at sales@simonbaynes.net.