Members of the local neighbourhood policing team are in Burton Green and Kingsway North between 10am and 12 noon.

“We are wanting your views and opinions on what it is like to live in these areas,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

“This is an ideal opportunity for you to let us, and our partner agencies, know what affects you the most.”

“We will be knocking on doors, and if you have five minutes to spare, asking you a few questions.

“Your input is important to us, and we appreciate your feedback.”