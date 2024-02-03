The York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub, in partnership with Lifted Ventures, has launched a pilot project which offers a pathway to pitch ideas and attract angel investment.

The programme is a fully funded 12-hour support initiative, consisting of engaging in-person and virtual events and workshops. Open to all sectors, the pilot project will support diversity and founders from all backgrounds.

Lifted Ventures, Co-Founded by Helen Oldham and Jordan Dargue, exists to increase the flow of early-stage capital for diverse founders outside London. They have a track record of building award-winning, highly active investor ecosystems to support innovation led start-ups. They are uniquely placed to support the strategic growth programme of the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub.

Helen said: “As ‘North Yorkshire Stars’ takes flight, we want to ensure that every business owner, with their unique vision and background, has a place to shine and thrive.”

Lifted Ventures will guide participants through the process of making their businesses investment ready. This includes specialist advice and finishes with in a unique opportunity to pitch to seasoned investors.

The comprehensive programme covers several key aspects for investment readiness. These include developing business plans, exploring options for funding, preparing financial projections, legal considerations, support structures, and governance.

Participants will create a winning elevator pitch and their own investor ‘pitch deck’. One-to-one coaching sessions will help refine this and prepare for investor meetings. The programme concludes with the opportunity to present to a panel of angel investors, featuring Q&A sessions and valuable feedback.

The overall goals of the project include introducing businesses to local investors, directly preparing them for investment, and boosting angel investment in North Yorkshire.

“I’m really pleased to be working with Lifted Ventures to deliver this first of its kind programme in North Yorkshire. If you’re a business owner and you want to raise finance but you’re unsure where to go or what information you should prepare, these workshops are for you. We look forward to hearing from you.” Simon Middleton, Delivery Manager for the Growth Hub.

Key Dates

Workshop 1 – Business Model Canvas – Business Plan Evolution (3hrs) – in person Tuesday 5th March 2024 from 10am until 1pm

Workshop 2 – Accessing Funding – What options are available – Grant, Equity & Debt (1.5hrs) – remotely Tuesday 26th March 2024 – 10am until 11.30am

Workshop 3 – Financial Forecasting, Legal Requirements and IP (1.5hrs) – remotely Tuesday 2nd April 2024 – 10am until 11.30am

Investor Readiness, Developing the Pitch Deck and Investor Elevator (2hrs) – in person Tuesday 16th April 2024 – 10am until 12pm

Pitch to investors at the North Yorkshire Angel Network (3hrs) – in person Tuesday 14th May 2024 10am until 1pm

To sign up, head to ynygrowthhub.com/events.