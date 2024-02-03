A headache for any homeowner, managing a leaking boiler presents a particular challenge during the cost-of-living crisis.

However, if you know the cause and how to take proactive steps, you can help prevent your boiler from racking up hefty expenses in the long run.

In fact, Director at Boiler Central, James Elston has assured homeowners that a leaking boiler doesn't have to be a financial burden.

"Through vigilance, regular checks and prompt action, homeowners can save money and enhance their boilers' long-term efficiency," Mr Elston said.

He added: "Timely intervention not only saves in the short term but can prevent repair bills that could accumulate into hundreds or even thousands of pounds."

The expert has explained why your boiler might be leaking and what you can do about it.

Identify the source of the leak

The first step you need to take is to try to pinpoint the source of the leak.

"Leaks can be caused by various factors, such as a faulty pressure relief valve, a damaged pump, or even a corroded pipe," he said.

The expert recommends making it a habit to routinely inspect your boiler for any visible signs of water, focusing on areas around the base and pipes.

He explained that this allows you to catch potential issues early on and prevent them from escalating.

Check the pressure relief valve

"One common culprit for boiler leaks is a malfunctioning pressure relief valve," Mr Elston said.

The pro has advised homeowners to routinely inspect the valve for signs of corrosion or water residue.

After detecting any faults, you should promptly replace the valve.

This step is reportedly crucial to preventing further damage and maintaining efficient boiler operation.

Regular maintenance is key

Mr Elston has also highlighted the importance of regular boiler maintenance.

He said: "Simple tasks like bleeding the radiators, checking for unusual noises and keeping an eye on water pressure can go a long way in preventing leaks."

Maintaining your boiler regularly is not just about making sure it's working efficiently but it also helps in spotting potential issues before they escalate.

Save money with timely action

"Many homeowners ignore minor leaks, thinking they will resolve themselves. However, delaying action can lead to more significant problems and costly repairs," Mr Elston warned.

When you address the issue quickly, you can save yourself money on any potential repairs.

On top of that, you can also improve the longevity of your boiler.

Invest in professional services

Finally, Mr Elston also suggested consulting a professional if you notice persistent leaks or if you are unsure about handling the problem yourself.

He said: "Professional boiler services can conduct a thorough inspection, identify the root cause and provide cost-effective solutions."