Irwin died aged 50 on February 2 following a lung cancer diagnosis in late 2022 which later spread to his brain.

The TV presenter shared that his first warning sign came while he was filming A Place In The Sun in August 2020 in Italy when his vision became blurry while driving.

When he appeared on BBC’s Morning Live in December 2022, Irwin said he didn’t know “how much time I have left” and said he wanted others to treat him as a “normal human being” and not mollycoddle him following his diagnosis.

Jonnie Irwin’s wife shares heartbreaking tribute to late husband

Now, Irwin’s wife Jessica Holmes has shared a tribute to her late husband on Instagram.

The full statement reads: “Good night my favourite. Thank you for everything. I will always love you. The hardest day has come, a day I prayed wouldn’t come.

“It’s with all the sadness in the world that I confirm Jonnie has passed away earlier today. His magical brain that continued to fight to the end has now gone to sleep.

“He has given me more than I could ever have wished for, 8 bonkers years of love and adventure and 3 amazing boys.

“I will continue to make you proud but only with your love still finding me and guiding me for the rest of my life, me and the boys still need you.

“Jonnie you really were the most handsome man I ever knew and I am so sorry for this cruel end. It really wasn’t fair and you didn’t deserve any of this.

“You gave so much time to others and touched everyone you met, I have never experienced anything like the effect you had on people. I love you so much and forever proud of you xxx”

Many shared their condolences with Jessica, as broadcaster Sonali Shah shared: “Sending you so much love. Jonnie was one in a million.”

Jonnie leaves behind his wife Jessica and their three sons – Rex and twins Rafa and Cormac.