SMOKE from a melting plastic colander triggered the fire alarm at a block of flats in York last night.
A fire crew was called out to the incident at an address in Haxby at 5.53pm.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “(A) crew from York responded to an automatic fire alarm activation at block of flats.
“This was found to be caused by a plastic colander left on an oven hob. This had caused the colander to melt and give off a substantial amount of smoke.
“Crew assisted with ventilation and gave advice.”
