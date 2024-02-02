Known for presenting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun, he was diagnosed with lung cancer in late 2022 which spread to his brain.

The first warning sign he had came while he was filming A Place In The Sun in August 2020 in Italy when his vision became blurry while driving.

When he appeared on BBC’s Morning Live in December 2022, Irwin said he didn’t know “how much time I have left” and said he wanted others to treat him as a “normal human being” and not mollycoddle him following his diagnosis.

His family has released a statement, saying: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie's passing.

"A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage."

"At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated."As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie , let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on."Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten."

The broadcaster also presented BBC’s Escape to the Country.

Jonnie leaves behind his wife Jessica and their three sons – Rex and twins Rafa and Cormac.

