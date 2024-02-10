Swinton Park in Ripon was featured in the “50 best family hotels in the UK” list by The Telegraph.

Commenting on the highly-praised list, The Telegraph said: “Even just one night at one of Britain’s best hotels can rejuvenate a family; escape from everyday life offers a treat for everyone.

“With young children, on-site childcare and toddler-focused activities can be a stimulating distraction while parents slip off to a relaxation zone.”

What did The Telegraph say about Swinton Park?





The publisher wrote: “The manorial Swinton Park, in Masham, stands in 200 acres of lake-filled grounds, offering cosy rooms, superb cooking, a lovely spa and a nine-hole golf course.

“Come here for the charming service – not mod-cons – and be sure to check out the trail and quiz through the grounds for children, the games room and birds of prey centre.”

In The Telegraph’s review of Swinton Park, it added that it was “very family-friendly” with “welcome packs, play areas, a cinema, woodland school, and activities including cookery classes.”

There are also “family rooms and interconnecting rooms, or extra beds cost £50, excluding breakfast.

Could Swinton Park be the next hotel adventure for you and your family? (Image: Tripadvisor)

“The Terrace restaurant has a children’s menu or those aged over eight can eat in Samuel’s.”

If you’re looking for even more activities to do during your stay, The Telegraph assures you "will not be bored.”

It explained: “Apart from a range of country pursuits – fishing, shooting, birds of prey centre – there are walking and cycling trails, a nine-hole golf course, wild swimming pool, yoga classes, four-acre walled garden, plus a cookery school.

“Too much like hard work? There are several lounges, while the sleek and airy spa includes an 18-metre indoor pool and thermal experience, plus a freshwater outdoor pool and sauna set in a spa garden.

“Spa treatments use organic Bamford products; the signature facial is outrageously relaxing. Dogs are welcome at £30 per night including a bed and treats.”

On Tripadvisor, Swinton Park has a current rating of 4.5/5 out of 3,545 reviews.

One recent visitor posted: "We stayed with friends in the hotel and had the most perfect 24 hours away.

"The staff are polite, friendly and cannot do enough, in all areas, from the hotel to the Spa to the restaurant.

"The rooms are fabulous and there is a really friendly family atmosphere.

"Samuel's served excellent food and the ambience was perfect. A really lovely celebration with friends.

"We didn't want to leave and will definitely be back, thank you Swinton!"