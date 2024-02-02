Police have released pictures of a man and woman they want to speak to after items were stolen from a York shop.
North Yorkshire Police said "gift items" were taken from a shop in Fossgate, in York city centre, on January 14.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."
Anyone with any information is asked to email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12240008070 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel