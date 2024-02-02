North Yorkshire Police said "gift items" were taken from a shop in Fossgate, in York city centre, on January 14.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240008070 when passing on information.